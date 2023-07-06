Pedestrian killed in crash on Houston Road in Bibb County

Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night in Bibb County.

Officials with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Houston Road near Hawkinsville Road.

According to investigators, a Nissan Sentra was traveling south on the road when it hit 32-year-old Terry Lynn Crump, who was standing in the road.

A coroner pronounced Crump dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old driver was treated and released. Officials have not determined whether he will face charges for the crash.

The deadly collision remains under investigation. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500.