Houston County man convicted for killing mother with house fire

A Houston County man has been convicted of killing his mother by setting her home on fire in 2021.

Spencer Bentley Brooks, 32, was convicted by a Houston County jury on July 17 of multiple charges including Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Arson 1st Degree. The trial, which started on July 15, concluded with the verdict after roughly an hour of jury deliberation. Brooks now faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, with sentencing scheduled for a later date.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mother found dead, son charged with arson after Georgia house fire

The case dates back to Jan. 10, 2021, when the Warner Robins Fire Department and Warner Robins Police Department responded to a fire at 343 Clairmont Drive.

Firefighters discovered the body of Lisa Brooks, the defendant's mother, who was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation led by Captain Kevin Kendrick of the WRFD revealed that five separate fires had been intentionally set inside the house, with one starting next to the victim's body. An autopsy confirmed that Lisa Brooks had been strangled before the fire was set.

During the investigation, Detective Trent Vanlanen of the WRPD uncovered that two individuals had visited the house an hour before the fire was reported. As they were leaving, Brooks attempted to go with them, but they refused to allow him to do so. They testified that Brooks had been acting erratically and mentioned burning the house down.

Additionally, two other neighbors who encountered Brooks around 1 a.m. said he smelled of diesel and displayed erratic behavior.

When the neighbors noticed the fire, they alerted Brooks, who fled to another neighbor's house, where he made comments about being featured on a murder mystery TV show. This neighbor helped Brooks create an alibi before he was eventually apprehended by the WRPD.

Evidence collected from the crime scene included letters from Lisa Brooks expressing fear of her son and detailing their strained relationship due to financial issues.

Brooks was on probation for two felony cases and had been paroled a month prior to the murder.

The prosecution, led by ADAs Justin Duane and Brandi Holland, credited the thorough investigation by the WRFD, WRPD, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Division of Forensic Sciences for securing the conviction. DA Kendall praised the collaborative efforts that ensured Brooks' removal from the community, offering some closure to the victim's family.