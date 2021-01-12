Police: Mother found dead, son charged with arson after Georgia house fire

article

Police have charged a Georgia man with arson in connection to a house fire in which his own mother was found dead.

Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department say officers and members of the city's fire department responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Clairmont drive on Jan. 10 around 1 a.m.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze and made the terrible discovery of a woman's body inside the building. The victim was later identified as 57-year-old Lisa Rebecca Brooks.

During their investigation, officials say they found evidence that suggested the blaze was a deliberate act of arson.

Monday, police arrested 28-year-old Spencer Bentley Brooks, the victim's son, and charged him with arson - 10 degrees. Officials say both people lived in the home.

Spencer Brooks was evaluated and is currently being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

