Hours of heavy rain flood roads, submerge cars in NW Georgia

Hours of heavy rain on Sunday morning have flooded roads and damaged property in northwest Georgia communities.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, which encompassed areas of Chattooga and Floyd counties. It's scheduled to expire at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service.

Near Summerville, FOX 5 Atlanta cameras captured significant flooding on John Jones Road. A home was partially submerged and cars were underwater.

Viewers shared images of floodwaters washing away fences and entering some homes.

Viewer images of flooding in Summerville, Ga.

First responders had issues responding to residents because the road were difficult to navigate. Gore Fire Department Assistant Chief Jaime Dawson said roads are impassible.

He urged residents to stay inside and not leave unless there's a medical emergency.

"We're trying to evaluate the situation and help as many folks as we can," he said.

