Woman critically injured in Coweta County hotel shooting, suspect in custody

A shooting and SWAT standoff in Coweta County has ended with a woman rushed to the hospital and a man in police custody early Wednesday morning.

Coweta County deputies tell FOX 5 that around midnight they were called to America's Best Value Inn on Highway 29 to do a welfare check in one of the rooms.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a woman inside a room with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the shooting started as a dispute between a man and the victim who were living at the inn. After firing the shots, the man fled to another nearby hotel where someone he knew was staying.

Deputies tracked the man down, but say he refused to leave the room. After a standoff with SWAT that latest around 30 minutes, he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Officials say they found the gun used in the shooting lying in the hotel's parking lot.

Medics airlifted the victim to an Atlanta hospital in critical condition.

The arrested man, who deputies have identified as 36-year-old Timothy Leon Washington, is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obstruction.