Hotel at Georgia World Congress Center to hold job fairs

The new 976-room Signia by Hilton Atlanta being constructed at the Georgia World Congress Center is looking to hire hundreds of full- and part-time positions.

More than 700 new employees are needed to help run the 40-story property which is set to open early next year. It has been under construction since its official groundbreaking in May 2021.

Starting next week, the GWCC will be hosting career fairs in Building C.

Open positions include front-of-house, food and beverage, housekeeping, banquets, security, spa and wellness.

The fairs will be held in Suites 201-205 of Bldg. C located at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW.

The dates and times for the career fair are:

Oct. 9 from noon – 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 from10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

To learn more, go to signiabyhiltonatlanta.com/careers.