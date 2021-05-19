Groundbreaking on new hotel at Georgia World Congress Center

article

A 40-story hotel will go up in Downtown Atlanta in the next few years.

Tuesday, Signia by Hilton Atlanta officially broke ground on the Georgia World Congress Center property.

Officials said they expect the new hotel to create job opportunities for hundreds of people.

It's expected to have close to one thousand rooms.

The building will also host future conventions and gaming events.

Officials broke ground on the Signia by Hilton Atlanta that will open in 2023 on the Georgia World Congress Center property on May 18, 2021. (FOX 5)

"We really think it will become a headquarters hotel for most of our convention activities. All the great sporting and entertainment events that we have here on campus," said Kevin Duvall, Georgia World Congress Center Chief Operation Officer.

Officials said the 975-room hotel will overlook Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will offer 75,000 feet of meeting space.

Expect the hotel to be open in late 2023.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.