Hospital internship helps some Fayette County students get full-time jobs

Hospitals are also facing a staffing shortage. But a program at Piedmont-Fayette Hospital is helping hire those who may not consider the healthcare field at first.

The partnership between the hospital and Fayette County Schools gives students with disabilities a pathway to full-time employment in the industry.

Nelson White got a great job in the pre-op department of Piedmont Fayette Hospital. He was in Project Search, an internship program at Piedmont Fayette Hospitals, as well as other community businesses and the Fayette County School system. Nelson said he loves his co-workers and talking with patients.

Project Search has been at Piedmont Fayette Hospital since 2018. They have a classroom there, with students with disabilities from the Fayette County Schools learn important life and work skills. And then they get to try out various hospital jobs in their nine months that can lead to full-time employment here or elsewhere.

It did for Nelson. And Katie. And Khalil. All three graduated from Fayette County Schools, all three graduates too from Project Search and all three recently hired full time and during the pandemic when the hospital has needed all hands on deck.

They said working alongside their colleagues at the hospital has helped Nelson and Katie and Khalil not just acquire important job skills but also grow their confidence and self-esteem.

They also said Nelson, Katie, and Khalil have been a big and important morale boost to their hospital colleagues at a time when it was especially needed during the pandemic.

