Piedmont Hospital employees target of car break-ins

Hospital employees are angry and upset after their cars were broken into while they were at work. It happened in the employee parking deck last week at Piedmont Hospital.

Employees were on the overnight shift last Friday. About 2:30 in the morning some of them were notified their vehicles had been broken into.

"I see my back window busted out. I also see my co-worker's window busted out," said Tim Walker.

Walker's glove box and console had been rummaged through, but that was not the worst of it. He says two people got a gun pulled on them.

"My co-worker said, ‘That lady just got a gun pulled on her.’ There was a nurse standing there and she was shacking," said Walker.

One witness says she saw two armed men wearing hoodies and black masks.

Walker believes the thieves who got into the employee parking lot were searching for weapons.

"They feel like people can't take a gun into the hospital, which they can't, so they're going to leave it in their vehicle," said Walker.

This is not the first time cars in the employee parking lot were targeted. Last December, employees were stepping around broken glass after about 20 vehicles were broken into.

Walker often says the gates to the deck are open. He has not heard anything yet about additional security being added after the latest crimes.

"It's very frustrating, we do everything we can, and they can add more security, which I hope they do, especially at night. I hope something can be done. I hope these young guys just go get a job. I work two jobs because I want things in life," said Walker.

FOX 5 tried to contact the hospital to see if there will be any changes made to protect the employees' vehicles while they work, but did not received a response as of late Friday night.