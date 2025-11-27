Hosea Helps continues tradition of distributing Thanksgiving boxes

The Brief Hosea Helps began distributing Thanksgiving food boxes Thursday morning near the Downtown Connector. Families received fresh turkeys and full meal kits, with roughly 200 people expected to participate. This year’s event comes amid increased need following delays in federal assistance after the government shutdown.



Thanksgiving Day brought long lines, full hearts and critical support for Atlanta families as Hosea Helps launched its 55th annual Festival of Services, distributing food to hundreds in need.

What we know:

Volunteers began handing out Thanksgiving boxes early Thursday morning at the nonprofit’s headquarters near the Downtown Connector, where families waited hours to receive fresh turkeys, pantry staples and everything needed to cook a holiday meal.

Organizers expected roughly 200 people to come through the drive-through distribution, part of a decades-long mission to ensure no one in the community goes without food on Thanksgiving. The need is especially urgent this year, with some families still recovering from delays in federal assistance after the recent government shutdown.

The food boxes include rice, pasta, tomato sauce, jelly and other essentials, along with a fresh turkey for the holiday. Volunteers filled the parking lot as they worked to load cars, offer encouragement and continue what has become one of Atlanta’s most recognizable acts of holiday generosity.

Hosea Helps, now in its 55th year of service, hosts the annual Thanksgiving event as part of its broader mission to support families facing hardship year-round.