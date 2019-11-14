Horror classic comes to life inside iconic Atlanta hotel

If all work and no play have left you feeling a little dull lately, maybe you need an overnight stay at one of Atlanta’s most iconic hotels. But beware if your room number is 237 — because your sleep might be anything but peaceful.

The Hotel Clermont has teamed up with the nearby Plaza Theatre for a special overnight package called “Here’s Johnny!” — inspired by the 1980 horror classic The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson and directed by Stanley Kubrick. So what’s included? Well, we can’t spoil everything, but it does include an overnight stay in Room 237 at a rate of $237 per night, a bottle of Jack Daniels, and two tickets to see the new flick Doctor Sleep at the Plaza. In case you haven’t seen the trailers, Doctor Sleep is a sequel to The Shining, and was filmed here in Metro Atlanta — in fact, the Plaza Theatre is prominently featured in the movie.

Although the “Here’s Johnny!” special only runs through the end of November, the Hotel Clermont and Plaza Theatre regularly partner up for special packages; the hotel is also an official partner of the Atlanta Film Festival. Both buildings are important pieces of the area’s history; the Hotel Clermont first opened in 1924, and the Plaza opened in 1939.

So…are you brave enough to spend the night in Room 237? We weren’t! But we did venture inside for a little peek — click the video player to check it out!