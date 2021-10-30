Homicide investigators respond where woman was found shot in NW Atlanta, police say

article

The Atlanta Police Department said homicide detectives responded to a street where a woman was found a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded at around 3:09 a.m. to 228 Troy Street in Northwest Atlanta and EMS transported the woman to a hospital in serious condition.

Police have not provided an update on the victim's condition but said homicide detectives opened an investigation into the incident.

