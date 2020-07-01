Homeschooling an option for some Georgians this fall

article

What will school look like this fall? The question many parents have during a global pandemic.

One mom tells FOX 5 that the best option for parents could be homeschool.

Joyce and Fred Reifsteck are mom and son and teacher and student.

Fred began homeschooling last fall, so he’s used to learning from home. But not everyone can say the same.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

As the pandemic hit and schools suspended in-person instruction, parents became teachers, and students had to adapt to a new style of learning.

Advertisement

"I know everybody when the pandemic occurred sort of did a half a year of homeschooling, so we had a little bit of a jump on that," Joyce Reifsteck said.

The former teacher of 13 years says returning to in-person classes during a pandemic would certainly be challenging.

“The hand sanitizer, the sitting far apart, the wearing the mask, trying to do the social distancing, what I've heard about the lunch schedule, not being able to do this and not being able to do that," Joyce Reifsteck said. said, "It’s going to really change the face of school.”

SEE MORE: Georgia sets record with 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

She believes homeschool could be the best option for parents who have the means to do so.

Fred, who is a rising eighth-grader, plays in a class band, tends to a garden, and dissects frogs for science class. And he will not have to worry about the risk of exposure to other kids.

“At this point, nobody really knows what we’re doing. Everybody is just making it up as they go along," Joyce Reifsteck said. "I have every confidence that people are doing the best they can, but as a parent, I feel like I need to do the best I can.”