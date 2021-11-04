Homeowner terrified after bullets rip through Cherokee County home

A homeowner and neighbors are terrified after bullets struck their Cherokee County home. Investigators are trying to determine where those gunshots came from that struck the BridgeMill community home.

It has been several days since the shooting, but Daniel Tombol said his wife is still too afraid to come home. She was in the family home with her two children with the shooting happened.

"I’m angry that something like this could happen in our neighborhood, it’s a nice neighborhood," Tombol said.

Tombol showed FOX 5 the multiple bullet holes in the side of his home along Wildwood Way. He said just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night, bullets went flying.

"My wife was getting ready to take my kids on to practice and she heard some loud noises, which she thought at the time was somebody setting off fireworks," Tombol said. "We came home later and found holes in the walls of the master bedroom."

One of the bullets didn’t just pierce the exterior wall but tore through at least three interior walls before ricocheting and landing in the master bedroom.

"Pop, pop, pause, and then pop, pop. So, believe I there was probably four," Michael Funk who lives next door described.

Tombol said they’ve lived in the house five years and nothing like this has ever happened. Even now, his wife refuses to stay there.

"I don’t think it was malicious, but I do think that people are discharging firearms they need to do it in a safe way," said Tombol. "And there shouldn’t ever be a situation where stray bullets are coming into people’s houses."

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they do not believe this was targeted, but might be hunters as the subdivision backs up to land controlled by the Army Corp of Engineers. But they did say they will be stepping up patrols in the neighborhood.

