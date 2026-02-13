Person shot in leg at Marietta shopping center, police say

article

The Brief Person shot in leg at Marietta shopping center Victim hospitalized, expected to recover No arrests; investigation ongoing



Marietta police are investigating a late-night shooting at a Marietta shopping center that left one person hospitalized.

What we know:

Officers were called to Powder Springs Junction on Powder Springs Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Courtesy of Marietta Police Department

Detectives remained at the scene for several hours, placing evidence markers and interviewing witnesses. Investigators also examined surveillance video from nearby businesses as they worked to determine what led to the gunfire.

What we don't know:

No suspect has been identified, and no arrests had been announced as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Coltharp with the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5371. You can also submit tips anonymously via our app, or by contacting Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.