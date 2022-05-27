Deputies: Man arrested for murder of Hall County homeless camp resident

article

Hall County deputies have made an arrest in the murder of a local homeless camp resident earlier this month.

Officials the body of 37-year-old Billie Lee Davis was found on the morning of May 13 on the edge of the homeless camp off Queen City Parkway where he lived.

After an investigation, deputies arrested 42-year=old Pedro Morales-Valle and charged him with malice murder Thursday.

According to investigators, Davis and Morales-Valle lived in the same homeless camp at the time of the crime. At some point early that morning, the two men are believed to have gotten into an argument, which deputies say ended when Morales-Valle shot and killed the victim.

Officials say others charge against Morales-Valle are pending.

He remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.