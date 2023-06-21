Homeland Security responding to suspicious package on Howell Mill Road

article

Homeland Security officials are responding to reports of a suspicious package in Atlanta Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the scene at the 1800 block of Howell Mill Road.

The location is right off Interstate 75 and is near a Piedmont Healthcare building and a Shell Gas Station. The District at Howell Mill shopping mall is a short distance away.

Authorities say there are no injuries to report at this time.

Investigators have not released any details about the package at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

