Homecoming for a hero: Clayton County police officer released from hospital

It was a homecoming fit for a hero.

Friday, Clayton County first responders and those in the community came to welcome home Officer Demika Lloyd nearly one year after she was shot in the line of duty.

Many wanted to make sure the recovering officer felt the love and support.

"I think I can fairly say, we are happy to feel Officer Lloyd's recovery and her return home," Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said.

It was a welcome home like no other for Officer Demika Lloyd.

"I just had hernia surgery yesterday, but as a supporter of the police department I had to show up," Orlando Gooden said.

"Excitement, it's total excitement. It was so good to see one of our family members come back to us," Charlotte said.

Bringing out first responders across metro Atlanta and the community to the Clayton County Police Department Friday afternoon.

"Clayton County is strong because of all of these entities and we are strong because of officers like Officer Lloyd," Roberts said.

Lloyd was shot multiple times July 27 of last year after she responded to a report of a 25-year-old woman having a mental health crisis.

Body camera video shows the tense moments as Lloyd tries to de-escalate the situation before the woman, who was holding a gun, lunges at the officer and fired three shots.

Lloyd was met with signs, cheer and tears.

"This is the greatest progression of all. As you can see she came through the parking lot and she didn’t stay long because this is a lot and she’s humble but with that she’s determined and we are happy to have her on the road to a successful recovery," Roberts said.

"Absolutely phenomenal," Melissa Meadows said.

One of those in the crowd was Melissa Meadows, who represents Luke's Wings. It's a nonprofit organization aimed at providing airfare for service men and women and officers injured in the line of duty.

"We have been able to provide flights for her brother to be able to come take care of her. Making sure she had the proper care and watching over her house," Meadows said.

As Officer Lloyd recovers at home, her brothers and sisters in the badge hope one day she will be able to stand beside them.

"My prayer for her is for her to get stronger and God can do anything. The scripture says I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me and she’s already strengthened," Charlotte said.