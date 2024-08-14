Home plate, bases from Hank Aaron's record-breaking home run to be auctioned off

Baseball fans have a chance to own a piece of history from the night Henry "Hammering Hank" Aaron hit his record-breaking 725th home run 50 years ago.

Texas-based Heritage Auctions will be auctioning off over 1,000 pieces of baseball memorabilia, including a few from the night Aaron made history at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on April 8, 1974.

Aaron’s run topped the record 714 hit by Babe Ruth in a career from 1914-35. Aaron hit 755 home runs from 1954-76, a mark that stood until Barry Bonds hit 762 from 1986-2007, a feat assisted by performance-enhancing drugs.

Items in the auction include the home plate and bases that Aaron touched after hitting that historic homer and a 1974 game-worn jersey.

There's also a mint 1954 Topps Hank Aaron rookie card that currently has a high bid of more than $200,000.

The auction is set for Aug. 23 through 25.

