Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests

What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon.

Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars.

Police said the two suspects got away by stealing the victim's car, leading a hot pursuit.

That's when the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) joined the chase.

GSP Troopers said they saw the suspects in the stolen Chevy Silverado before the two also stole a Ford F150 to continue the chase.

The Henry County police put an end to the chase using the PIT maneuver.

FOX 5 Atlanta's SKYFOX helicopter flew over the scene as the suspects were being apprehended.

That driver has been identified as Carlos Canti. The passenger was identified as Brandon Carter.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries from the shooting and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both suspects were treated for injuries from the crash while under custody.