Home Holiday Hunt returns to metro Atlanta for 3rd year, nominations now open

article

The Home Holiday Hunt is back for its third year, inviting Atlantans to showcase and celebrate the city’s best-decorated holiday homes.

Launched by a native Atlantan, the initiative has grown rapidly, with last year’s event featuring over 45 decorated homes, 5,000 local voters, and 24,000 website visitors. This free event allows residents to nominate festive homes, create routes to see the best displays, and rate their favorites.

The 2024 competition kicks off today, Nov. 18, with nominations now open at Holidayhomehunt.com. Any decorated home can be nominated, and homeowners can even nominate themselves. A comprehensive map of the participating homes will guide families as they view and rate displays.

Nominations close Dec. 19, and the home with the highest rating by Dec. 28 will win $1,000, while the person who nominated the home will receive $500—or $1,500 if the winner self-nominated. Winners will be announced on Dec. 29.

Don’t miss this chance to spread holiday cheer and explore Atlanta’s most festive homes! Visit Holidayhomehunt.com to participate.