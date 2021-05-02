Home destroyed in Union County explosion, officials say

The Union County Fire Department said crews responded to a home explosion on Sunday morning.

Officials said the explosion happened at around 8 a.m. on Pauline Lane in Blairsville.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded.

Officials said one home is totally destroyed and other homes suffered damage.

Investigators have not provided details on how the explosion occurred.

