Home Depot hiring over 3,000 workers in metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Digital Team
ATLANTA - The Home Depot says that it will be hiring thousands of part-time and full-time workers in metro Atlanta to get ready for spring.

In a press release, the Atlanta-based company said to prepare for its busiest selling season it will hire 3,070 workers at its 15 locations in metro Atlanta.

The in-store positions will focus on customer service, handling online orders, managing overnight freight, and merchandising, the company said. 

The company will also be hiring for positions in its metro Atlanta warehouses.

Interested candidates can apply by texting JOBS to 55270 or online via the company's website.

While the COVID-19 pandemic had a lot of businesses seeing red, The Home Depot saw demand for hammers, paint, or appliances that went along with a housing boom, with the sheer volume of goods it sold in 2020 turning out to be staggering.

The Home Depot saw an unprecedented $132 billion in sales for 2020, with its final quarter surging to $32.26 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.