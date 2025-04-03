Home Deport setting record straight about rumored parking fee

article

The Brief Home Depot confirmed it’s not charging for parking after a fake April Fools’ article went viral online. The joke article claimed parking fees would range from $2 to $5, citing a fictional press release. Turns out, the only thing getting nailed at Home Depot is your home project—not your wallet.



No, you won’t need quarters—or a second mortgage—to park at Home Depot.

What we know:

The Atlanta-based home improvement giant found itself at the center of a social media swirl this week after a fake article claimed it would start charging customers up to $5 to park. The horror! DIYers across the country nearly dropped their power drills.

The article, posted on April Fools’ Day by a tool review website (because of course it was), cited a completely fictional press release announcing the new "pay-to-park" policy. According to USA TODAY, the post even included an April Fools’ tag at the bottom—a small detail lost on many who were too busy rage-scrolling.

What they're saying:

But rest easy, weekend warriors. Home Depot has confirmed there are no parking fees, and your trip to grab mulch, nails, or that one random part you forgot three times will remain blissfully free of parking charges.

So, while the rumor may have hammered its way across the internet, it turns out the only thing getting nailed at Home Depot is your weekend project.