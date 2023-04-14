Home, car reportedly hit by bullets overnight in SW Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in the 1600 block of Kenmore Street SW in southwest Atlanta overnight.
The police department has not released many details, but it appears that bullets may have hit a home and a car.
The incident was reported to police until shortly before 7 a.m.
FOX 5 Atlanta sent a crew to the scene and are waiting for additional details. Check back for updates.