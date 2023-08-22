2 rushed to the hospital after fight turns into stabbing in Gainesville

article

Police spent late Tuesday afternoon investigating a stabbing at a Gainesville movie theater.

Investigators responded to the Hollywood Cinemas, located along Green Hill Circle, and a few blocks away along Shallowford Road.

Gainesville Police say a man and woman got into an argument. At some point, police say the man was stabbed.

Both were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Police say the investigation is expected to impact traffic through the evening commute.

The names of those involved have not been released.

No one has been arrested.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.