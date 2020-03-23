Hollywood Burbank Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Hollywood Burbank Airport has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirmed Monday.

The employee who tested positive worked as a ramp agent, according to a spokesperson for GAT Airline Ground Support, Inc.

Since being diagnosed, the agent has not been back to work. The individual is currently recovering at home and is "doing well," according to GAT Airline Ground Support, Inc.

No further details were immediately released.

RELATED:

• CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

• Medical professional screening passengers at LAX airport tests positive for coronavirus

Advertisement

In Los Angeles County, health officials on Sunday announced that there were a total of 409 confirmed coronavirus cases. The also announced the fifth COVID-19-related death in the county. The individual was older than 65-years-old and had underlying health conditions.