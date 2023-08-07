Black bear spotted sniffing around dumpster at Holly Springs Police Department

article

A black bear was spotted hanging out near a dumpster in the parking lot of the Holly Springs Police Department Monday.

The officers posted about the sighting on social media to warn residents about approaching it.

FOX 5 has received quite a few reports of black bear sightings across Georgia this summer.

BLACK BEAR SPOTTED IN JOHNS CREEK, POLICE SAY

‘GUESS WHO’S BACK?': BLACK BEAR SPOTTED AGAIN IN ROSWELL NEIGHBORHOOD

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, there is a healthy population of black bears in North Georgia and central Georgia.

What to do if you encounter a bear

The Holly Springs Police Department shared the following three safety tips to keep in mind if you ever find yourself in the presence of a bear: