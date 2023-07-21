'Guess who's back?': Black bear spotted again in Roswell neighborhood

article

After lying low for a while, a black bear that was spotted around Roswell in June has popped back up again.

The Roswell Police Department says the furry visitor was spotted multiple times in the neighborhoods around Woodstock Road.

The Roswell Police Department shared a hilarious mashup of a black bear and Eminem, saying, "Guess who's back, back again?"

While police are urging residents to stay vigilant, they say there shouldn't be much danger as long as people stay away.

"There is no need to call 911 unless the bear becomes aggressive or starts rapping 'Lose Yourself,'" the police department wrote on Twitter.

This isn't the only wild bear spotted over the summer. In Johns Creek, a bear was seen multiple times in subdivisions around the area.

One Johns Creek resident got up close in personal with the animal when she realized he was checking out her back porch.

Officials shared six BearWise tips that residents should use to keep themselves safe.

Never feed or approach bears Secure food, garbage, and recycling Remove bird feeders when bears are active Never leave pet food outdoors Clean and store grills/smokers Alert neighbors to bear activity

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, there is a healthy population of black bears in north and central Georgia