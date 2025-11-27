Holiday weekend begins with gusty winds, low wind chills in North Georgia
ATLANTA - Thanksgiving morning is off to a cold and blustery start across North Georgia, with wind chills dipping into the 30s and breezy conditions expected through the afternoon. Despite full sunshine, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the low 50s — and even then, it won’t feel that warm thanks to persistent northwest winds.
How it's starting:
At 6 a.m., Atlanta was at 39 degrees with a north-northwest wind near 14 mph, enough to lower the wind chill and make conditions feel several degrees colder. The combination of dry air and gusty winds will continue throughout the day, creating an elevated fire risk and making outdoor burning unsafe.
Across the region, wind chills early Thursday ranged from the upper 20s to low 30s. Carrollton and Blairsville both reported "feels-like" temperatures in the 20s, while Thomaston saw wind chills around 29 degrees. Gusts of 20 to 25 mph are possible through the afternoon before gradually easing on Friday.
Thanksgiving Thursday
☀️ Sunny, breezy, cold
High: 50–52°
Feels like: 40s (wind chills in 30s through late morning)
Wind: NW 15–25 mph
Fire risk: Elevated — avoid outdoor burning
Tonight
🌙 Clear and cold
Low: 28–33°
Breezy early, winds tapering overnight
Friday (Black Friday)
☀️ Sunny, cold start, lighter winds
High: 52–55°
Low: upper 20s to low 30s
Saturday
⛅ Dry during the day; clouds increase
High: 55–58°
🌧️ Light showers possible late night
Sunday
🌧️ Scattered showers; major national travel impacts
High: 58–60°
Early next week
🌦️ More rain chances Monday night and Tuesday
Beneficial rainfall expected
What is coming:
Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop again, setting up an even colder start to Black Friday. The calm conditions ahead of the weekend could break late Saturday night as a large, far-reaching storm system moves across the country. Most of Saturday remains dry, but light showers may begin after dark. The system is expected to bring significant travel impacts nationwide on Sunday, though rainfall amounts in Georgia will be limited.
Additional rain chances arrive Monday night and Tuesday, with higher rainfall totals expected early next week.