Holiday weekend begins with gusty winds, low wind chills in North Georgia

The Brief Gusty northwest winds keep wind chills in the 30s through late morning. Sunshine returns, but highs in the low 50s will feel colder all day. Light rain arrives late Saturday, with broader travel impacts Sunday.



Thanksgiving morning is off to a cold and blustery start across North Georgia, with wind chills dipping into the 30s and breezy conditions expected through the afternoon. Despite full sunshine, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the low 50s — and even then, it won’t feel that warm thanks to persistent northwest winds.

How it's starting:

At 6 a.m., Atlanta was at 39 degrees with a north-northwest wind near 14 mph, enough to lower the wind chill and make conditions feel several degrees colder. The combination of dry air and gusty winds will continue throughout the day, creating an elevated fire risk and making outdoor burning unsafe.

Across the region, wind chills early Thursday ranged from the upper 20s to low 30s. Carrollton and Blairsville both reported "feels-like" temperatures in the 20s, while Thomaston saw wind chills around 29 degrees. Gusts of 20 to 25 mph are possible through the afternoon before gradually easing on Friday.

Thanksgiving Thursday

☀️ Sunny, breezy, cold

High: 50–52°

Feels like: 40s (wind chills in 30s through late morning)

Wind: NW 15–25 mph

Fire risk: Elevated — avoid outdoor burning

Tonight

🌙 Clear and cold

Low: 28–33°

Breezy early, winds tapering overnight

Friday (Black Friday)

☀️ Sunny, cold start, lighter winds

High: 52–55°

Low: upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday

⛅ Dry during the day; clouds increase

High: 55–58°

🌧️ Light showers possible late night

Sunday

🌧️ Scattered showers; major national travel impacts

High: 58–60°

Early next week

🌦️ More rain chances Monday night and Tuesday

Beneficial rainfall expected

What is coming:

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop again, setting up an even colder start to Black Friday. The calm conditions ahead of the weekend could break late Saturday night as a large, far-reaching storm system moves across the country. Most of Saturday remains dry, but light showers may begin after dark. The system is expected to bring significant travel impacts nationwide on Sunday, though rainfall amounts in Georgia will be limited.

Additional rain chances arrive Monday night and Tuesday, with higher rainfall totals expected early next week.