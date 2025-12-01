Holiday travel rush continue at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

The Brief Post-holiday travel rush continues at Hartsfield-Jackson through Tuesday. Airbus A320 software recall and Midwest winter storm spark widespread delays. Travelers urged to check flight status and allow extra time at security.



Thanksgiving may be over, but thousands of travelers are still making their way back home as the busy holiday rush continues at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Airport officials expect heavy volume through Tuesday as passengers return from gatherings with family and friends.

What we know:

By early Monday morning, travelers were steadily filling the main security checkpoint, reflecting what airport leaders describe as full-swing post-holiday travel. According to the latest data, an estimated 56 flights were delayed and 16 were canceled in and out of Atlanta.

Over the holiday weekend, flight delays on Friday and Saturday were partly connected to a major Airbus recall involving A320 jets. The recall required immediate software repairs before aircraft could depart, affecting major carriers including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Frontier and United.

Nationwide, more than 4,000 flights were delayed by Sunday afternoon as a winter storm system moved through the Midwest, bringing historic levels of early-season snow and causing significant airport disruptions. The impact is expected to continue into the week, with early snow and ice forecast in the Northeast beginning Tuesday.

What you can do:

Travelers heading to the airport are urged to check their flight status before leaving home and to allow extra time to clear security and check bags due to higher-than-normal passenger volume.