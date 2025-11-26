Holiday season can come with seasonal depression, experts warn

The Brief Seasonal affective disorder affects about 5% of U.S. adults each year and can worsen around the holidays. Symptoms include irritability, fatigue, sadness, and increased sleep. Experts recommend checking in on loved ones and seeking support through therapy, vitamin D checks, or light therapy.



As families across Georgia prepare for Thanksgiving, mental health professionals are urging people to watch for signs of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) — a form of depression that emerges during the darker, colder months of the year.

According to the National Institutes of Health, about 5% of U.S. adults experience SAD annually, often triggered by reduced sunlight as winter approaches.

Recognizing the symptoms

Laura Morris, a licensed professional counselor in the Atlanta area, says SAD symptoms go beyond the typical "winter blues."

"You might feel a little more irritability, some sadness, fatigue, a desire to sleep a lot longer," Morris said.

She explains that shorter days and earlier sunsets can trigger isolation.

"It does coincide with cold. A lot of times people want to stay in and have a sense of isolation — almost like a hibernating state," she said.

For a clinical diagnosis, Morris notes that symptoms must last at least two weeks. Left untreated, SAD can affect a person’s energy, mood, and participation in holiday activities.

The holiday challenge

The holidays can be especially difficult for people with SAD because of the pressure to be cheerful.

"There’s a season of togetherness and joy, and people expect you to be really happy and welcoming," Morris said. "But if you’re in a seasonal depression, you may not feel connected in that type of way."

How to help and get help

Morris encourages people to check in on loved ones and watch for withdrawal or mood changes.

For those experiencing symptoms, she recommends several treatment options:

Talk to a trusted healthcare provider

Engage in psychotherapy

Check vitamin D levels

Consider light therapy, which mimics natural sunlight

Resources for immediate support

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or struggling with depression can call or text 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, for free, confidential help 24/7.