Holiday season can come with seasonal depression, experts warn
ATLANTA - As families across Georgia prepare for Thanksgiving, mental health professionals are urging people to watch for signs of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) — a form of depression that emerges during the darker, colder months of the year.
By the numbers:
According to the National Institutes of Health, about 5% of U.S. adults experience SAD annually, often triggered by reduced sunlight as winter approaches.
Recognizing the symptoms
What they're saying:
Laura Morris, a licensed professional counselor in the Atlanta area, says SAD symptoms go beyond the typical "winter blues."
"You might feel a little more irritability, some sadness, fatigue, a desire to sleep a lot longer," Morris said.
She explains that shorter days and earlier sunsets can trigger isolation.
"It does coincide with cold. A lot of times people want to stay in and have a sense of isolation — almost like a hibernating state," she said.
For a clinical diagnosis, Morris notes that symptoms must last at least two weeks. Left untreated, SAD can affect a person’s energy, mood, and participation in holiday activities.
The holiday challenge
The holidays can be especially difficult for people with SAD because of the pressure to be cheerful.
"There’s a season of togetherness and joy, and people expect you to be really happy and welcoming," Morris said. "But if you’re in a seasonal depression, you may not feel connected in that type of way."
How to help and get help
What you can do:
Morris encourages people to check in on loved ones and watch for withdrawal or mood changes.
For those experiencing symptoms, she recommends several treatment options:
- Talk to a trusted healthcare provider
- Engage in psychotherapy
- Check vitamin D levels
- Consider light therapy, which mimics natural sunlight
Resources for immediate support
What you can do:
Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or struggling with depression can call or text 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, for free, confidential help 24/7.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Annie Mapp speaking with Laura Morris, a licensed professional counselor in the Atlanta area.