Holiday Marina fire was accidental, officials say

Investigators in Hall County said the fire that damaged at least 11 water vessels at a marina on June 1 was accidental in nature.

The Hall County Fire Marshal's Office released that information on Wednesday, more than a week since the blaze. Fire investigators said the exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

It happened at Holiday Marina sometime after 9 p.m. Firefighters worked well into the evening to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters say about a half dozen watercraft were damaged in a fire at the Holiday Marina in Hall County on June 1, 2021. (Hall County Fire Services )

Initially, fire crews said four boats and two personal watercraft were damaged at the Lake Lanier-based marina, but later found more vessels were damaged.

The fire caused more than $2 million in damage.

One person was evaluated for injuries at the scene but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

