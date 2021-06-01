Half dozen watercraft damaged by fire at Holiday Marina

article

At least four boats and two personal watercraft were damaged in a marina fire in Hall County late Tuesday evening, firefighters said.

It happened at Holiday Marina sometime after 9 p.m. Hall County firefighters arrived at the scene to find those boats and watercraft had caught fire.

One person was evaluated for injuries at the scene but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters say about a half dozen watercraft were damaged in a fire at the Holiday Marina in Hall County on June 1, 2021. (Hall County Fire Services )

No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters worked well into the evening hitting hot spots.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

The Hall County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

