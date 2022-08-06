Shooting leaves Hogansville woman dead, multiple injured, police say

Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Hogansville.

Police said Terriah Le’Von Long was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said officers received a report of two people shot at 4:18 a.m. Officers went to Ware Street in Hogansville and found two women lying in the roadway. Police gave first aid until firefighters and EMS arrived. Police later said investigators learned the incident resulted in three victims.

Police took all three victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. The two surviving victims' conditions are unknown.

Investigators closed Ware Street to traffic during the investigation.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact investigators at 706-637-6648.