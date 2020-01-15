Hit-and-run suspect in custody after Cobb County SWAT situation

A suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation at a home in a Cobb County neighborhood.

Cobb County police say the SWAT activity happened at a home on the 5600 block of Bay Island Cay Road near Baywind Walk.

According to officials, the activity is in reference to a wanted person from an overnight hit and run on Cobb Parkway around 2:30.

Police say there was a possibility that there are weapons inside the home, so they alerted SWAT.

After three hours, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Officials identified him as 27-year-old Christian Martinez.

During the SWAT situation, Bay Island Cay Road was shut down, affecting Bay Royale, Baywatch Cove, and Baywatch Landing temporarily.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video please email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.