Hit-and-run driver wanted after fatal crash on Sunday in Bibb County

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred early Sunday morning on Emery Highway near Lexington Street.

Deputies responded to a call at around 2:30 a.m. and discovered that a male pedestrian had been struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jaxon Bilbrey. His next of kin has been notified by the Coroner’s office. Bilbrey’s body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 478-751-7500, or tips can be provided anonymously through Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.