Historic Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan targeted by thieves

Newnan police are searching for the thieves who smashed their way into a building in the city’s historic Oak Hill Cemetery. They made off with a vehicle and equipment.

Police evidence photos provided to FOX 5 show how thieves busted out a window in a maintenance building.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on January 3. A patrol officer spotted the extensive damage done to the facility.

The building is where the city of Newnan stores maintenance equipment for the upkeep of the historic cemetery.

Police say the thieves stole trimmers, leaf blowers and a 2013 Super Duty pickup truck.

They attempted to smash through a locked gate, but police said they just ended up damaging it. The photos also showed they then drove the truck through a fence, doing considerably more damage.

Police need the public's help to solve the case.

Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan dates back to the 1830s. It is over 60 acres and contains more than 12,000 graves. Its graveyard is located just a few blocks from the Newnan town square.

Anyone with information that can help in the investigation, call the Newnan Police Department.