Historic Cobb County cabin relocated to park, undergoing preservation

A historic Cobb County cabin now has a new home.

The Powers-Jackson Cabin, originally located along Post Oak Tritt Road, was built between 1840 and 1850 and owned by William Power.

Advocacy group Cobb Landmarks says the building could be the oldest structure remaining in the county and is a rare example of a rived log house - a special type of construction that makes the cabin unique.

The one-room home was threatened by neglect and nearby developments, so the group began a campaign to raise $70,000 for its relocation in 2023. This money was supplemented by the addition of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds.

In August, officials said the cabin was successfully disassembled and moved to Hyde Farm Park, where it now joins two other 1840s-era buildings on the East Cobb property.

The cabin is now undergoing preservation and rebuilding efforts.

Once finished, officials say they will have a reopening ceremony to allow the public to see the home.