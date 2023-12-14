Effort underway to save Power-Jackson Cabin in Cobb County

In Cobb County, a campaign to preserve a historical gem is gaining momentum. Cobb Landmarks is working to raise $65,000 to save the Power-Jackson Cabin, a structure dating back to the period between 1840 and 1850, potentially making it Cobb County's oldest building.

The cabin, situated along Post Oak Tritt Road, holds historical significance, and "Cobb Landmarks" is on a mission to relocate it to Hyde Farm Park. So far, the group has collected over $13,000 in funds toward their goal.

The raised funds will be instrumental in the effort to transport and preserve this piece of history, ensuring that the Power-Jackson Cabin finds a new home at Hyde Farm Park for generations to come.