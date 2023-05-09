Historic Banning Mills makes summer adventure easy

From roller coasters and fast cars to whitewater rafting and hot air balloons, Georgia is a state filled with opportunities for adventure.

But only one place can claim not one, but two Guinness World Records for extreme adventure — and that place is Historic Banning Mills.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a drive about 50 minutes west of Atlanta to Carroll County, which is home to famed adventure resort Historic Banning Mills. It’s a lot easier to show you what Historic Banning Mills is than to tell you — so, we recommend clicking on the video player in this article to check it out. But for now, we’ll say it’s a one-of-a-kind getaway that combines history and nature with pulse-pounding adventure.

Founded in 1998 with a goal of preservation, Historic Banning Mills now welcomes visitors from all over the world thanks to its record-breaking zip line and aerial adventure courses, which consist of more than 100 lines and nearly a dozen miles of cable.

Back in 2012, officials from the Guinness World Records declared Screaming Eagle at Historic Banning Mills the longest zip wire course in the world, measuring in at 39,127 feet — and a year before that, the resort’s climbing wall was declared the tallest freestanding artificial climbing wall in the world (standing at 137.42 feet!).

But the list of adventures available at Historic Banning Mills extends far beyond aerial fun. The property also hosts hiking and horseback riding, Eco-Spider ATV tours, wildlife programs, and more.

Of course, we didn’t have time to try everything at Historic Banning Mills this morning, but we certainly covered plenty of ground (and air!). For more information on visiting the resort and to learn more about overnight accommodations, click here.