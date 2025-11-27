Hiram police officer's home catches fire Thursday

article

The Brief Firefighters contained a wind-driven blaze at a Hiram home Tuesday. The home belongs to a Hiram police officer; no neighboring houses were damaged. A fundraiser has been launched to support the family’s recovery.



Paulding County Fire & Rescue crews responded Thursday to a house fire on Baywood Crossing in Hiram, where strong winds made an already challenging situation even more difficult for firefighters on scene.

What we know:

Despite the conditions, crews were able to quickly bring the flames under control and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes, according to the department.

The house belongs to an officer with the Hiram Police Department. In response, the Paulding Public Safety Appreciation Foundation has launched a fundraiser to assist the family as they recover from the loss.

Donations can be made at: https://givebutter.com/hirampolice.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time. Additionally, the fire department did not release the officer's name.