Hip-hop artist Flau’jae Johnson funds Sprayberry locker room transformation

Hip-hop artist and rising basketball star Flau’jae Johnson returned to Sprayberry High School with a significant gift for current student-athletes—a fully renovated girls’ locker room branded "The Big 4," honoring her jersey number.

The reveal took place just before Thanksgiving, as students walked into a completely transformed facility featuring murals, lounge furniture, salon chairs, social-media lighting stations, full-length mirrors and a dedicated relaxation area.

Johnson, who rose to national prominence both musically and on the court, called her return "special" and said the school years shaped her life.

Sprayberry Head Girls Basketball Coach Kellie Avery said the moment students saw the renovation "was unforgettable" and praised Johnson for securing sponsorships to complete the project.

District officials applauded Johnson’s contribution as a model of alumni investment.