Police: 4-year-old South Fulton boy critically injured after accidentally shooting himself

A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after officials say he accidentally shot himself at a South Fulton home Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at a home on the 5500 block of Hilltop Pass.

According to police, the 4-year-old boy found a firearm inside the home and shot it at least once, hitting himself.

Medics rushed the boy to a nearby hospital. At the last report, he was in critical condition.

Officials say they do not have anyone in custody at this time and have not announced any charges connected to the shooting.

Police have not released the boy's identity.