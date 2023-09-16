A south suburban teen is dead following a shooting at a homecoming football game prompting big changes and challenges for a community celebrating the beginning of the school year.

Marshawn Mitchell, 14, of Hazel Crest, was leaving the Hillcrest Hawks varsity football game against Oak Forest Bengals with friends when gunshots rang out around 9 p.m. at 174th Street and Pulaski Road.

Mitchell, an avid football player and jokester, was struck in the chest and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Maichi Anderson who Marshawn had gone to the game with says Marshawn was just feet away from the school, near Independence Park before gun shots were heard.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Marshawn Mitchell | Provided

"I ran to my mom’s car and you could hear gun shots. Never in a million years did I think it would be him," Anderson said.

Mitchell's parents were too distraught to speak on camera, but off camera his mother told FOX 32 News she moved to the south suburbs to escape ongoing violence in the city three years ago. Her son had also just transferred to Hillcrest High School last week.

Outside the school stood Marshawn’s friends, who held signs and remembered their friend's character and legacy.

"He was fun, always funny, he dressed nice, he was just loving", one friend said.

The Bremen High School District 228 released a statement about the incident.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the devastating loss of one of our Hillcrest High School students following a shooting incident that occurred on 175th Street, after the conclusion of the varsity homecoming game Friday evening. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of all those involved in this tragedy.

We in District 228 are committed to the safety and overall well-being of our students and staff. The District will have supporting resources available on Monday for anyone who may need them."

The homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday night was canceled in the wake of the shooting.

No suspects are in custody and Country Club Hills police are reviewing surveillance images obtained outside the school.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 708-798-3191. Tips can be submitted anonymously at the SWORN tip line.