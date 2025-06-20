High-speed chase in Sandy Springs ends with arrest of reckless driver

The Brief Demario Grooms led Sandy Springs police on a high-speed chase after being spotted driving 99 mph in a 65 mph zone. Grooms was charged with multiple offenses, including reckless driving, felony fleeing, and driving with a suspended license. The Sandy Springs Police Department emphasized their commitment to pursuing individuals who endanger public safety.



A man wanted for reckless driving is facing multiple charges after leading Sandy Springs police on a high-speed chase in April, newly released video shows.

What we know:

The incident happened on April 28, when a traffic officer with the Sandy Springs Police Department observed a Jeep Wagoneer traveling 99 mph in a 65 mph zone on State Route 400.

According to police, the vehicle was also seen recklessly passing other drivers.

When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver — later identified as Demario Grooms — refused to stop, prompting a pursuit. Authorities say Grooms drove in the emergency lane and ignored traffic signals during the chase.

He was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Grooms is charged with speeding, reckless driving, felony fleeing and eluding, driving in an emergency lane, failure to obey a traffic control device, and driving with a suspended license.

What they're saying:

"The Sandy Springs Police Department remains committed to pursuing individuals who endanger public safety and holding them accountable," the agency said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Grooms was released on May 4, according to the Fulton County Jail records. It was not clear when he is next scheduled to appear in court.