High Point Elementary School students evacuated after bomb threat

A Sandy Springs elementary school has been evacuated while officials investigate a bomb threat sent Thursday morning.

Students at High Point Elementary School have been moved to another location until they are reunited with their families later in the day.

What we know:

FOX 5 was one of the organizations that received the bomb threat, which specifically mentioned the elementary school.

As a precaution, all students were taken to the Atlanta Jewish Academy and are now being transported by bus to Ridgeview Middle School.

At this time, officials say all students are safe and accounted for.

The students will be provided lunch. Parents can pick up their children at the middle school.

Authorities are asking parents not to come to High Point Elementary or Atlanta Jewish Academy.

What they're saying:

"We are working closely with Fulton County Schools Police and the Sandy Springs Police Department to thoroughly search the building and investigate the situation," High Point Elementary School principal Danielle Miller told families in a message.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Sandy Springs Police Department.