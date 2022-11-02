High-flying Georgia teacher experiences flight with Blue Angels pilot

A Fayette County teacher had the thrill of a lifetime after she accepted an invitation for a flight with a Blue Angels pilot.

"I asked the kids to vote, ‘Is Ms. Todd going to puke, am I going to pass out or say, "Floor it?"'" Christy Todd, Fayette County Teacher of the Year, said approaching the jet.

She said she was excited before she climbed into the cockpit of an F/A-18 Super Hornet. Todd, a music technology teacher at Rising Starr Middle School, was offered the chance to ride with a pilot before this weekend’s Atlanta Air Show at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, featuring the renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Fayette County is an aviation community, and the school district offers classes in aviation careers.

"It's good to know that kids out there are passionate and want to do this," Lt. Commander Griffin Stangle said.

Todd's family watched as the jet took off. Todd waved at Rising Starr Middle from the air.

Fayette County Teacher of the Year Christy Todd in the cockpit of a U.S. Navy Blue Angels fighter jet. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Memories aren't her only takeaway from the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"It took a lot of athleticism to do that," Todd said "I have so much admiration for our men and women in the armed services who do this daily."