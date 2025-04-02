Hiawassee man sentenced to life for child molestation in 2 counties

article

A 32-year-old Hiawassee man has been sentenced for child molestation, according to Towns County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Tanner Boyd was arrested on June 3 and charged with several counts of rape and aggravated sodomy involving a 13-year-old.

On March 31, Boyd ped guilty to aggravated child molestation in both Towns and White County, receiving a sentence of life, serving 25 years.

What they're saying:

Towns County Sheriff Ken Henderson commends the hard work, dedication, and training for the investigators who worked this sensitive case and bringing the suspect to justice.