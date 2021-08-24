Herschel Walker registers to vote in Georgia ahead of possible Senate run

The race for one of Georgia's Senate seats is heating up.

Former UGA running back and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker has registered to vote in Georgia, laying the foundation for him to potentially run for the seat held by Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Electronic voter registration records show Walker registered last Tuesday at an Atlanta house owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard.

Former President Donald Trump has been urging Walker to run for Senate as a Republican against Warnock next year.

"Wouldn’t it be great if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?" Trump wrote in an official statement in March. "He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, Run!"

Walker has acknowledged that he is considering a run, but has declined to discuss his plans.

The 59-year-old Walker won a Heisman Trophy as a University of Georgia running back in 1982, followed by a long pro career. He has been living in Texas, but registering to vote means he’s legally attesting that he now lives in Georgia.

Warnock won a special election runoff for the Senate seat in January, giving Democrats control of Senate, but he must run again in 2022.

Georgia Republicans already running for the Senate seat include state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, former banking executive and Navy veteran Latham Saddler and contractor Kelvin King. Trump’s support will be key in a Republican primary, but could be a liability in a general election in closely divided Georgia.

In June, Walker tweeted a video that fed speculation he would run. Titled "Georgia on mind," the recording shows him revving the engine of a car with a Georgia license plate. "I’m getting ready," he says. "And we can run with the big dogs."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

